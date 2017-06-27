Campbell River gymnasts finish strong at Island Championships

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association hosted the Island Championships recently. This competition was the final one of the year for local athletes. Campbell River athletes had a great finish to the year, capturing over 25 medals and coming home with two All Around champions. Shae Bridgen became the Island Champion in JO Level6, winning the Choreography Award for her floor routine and Jack Martin won the Island Champion title in the Provincial 3 Men’s division.

JO Level 6

Shae Bridgen – Gold medals on bars and floor, 5th on both vault and beam, All Around Champion.

Jadea Wilson – Bronze medals on both bars and floor, 4th on beam, 6th on vault, Silver medal in the All Around.

Isabella Michael – Bronze medal on vault, 4th on bars, 8th on floor, 12th on beam, 5th place in the All Around.

Ava Lee – 6th on beam, 7th on bars, 9th on vault, 12th on the floor, 8th place in the All Around.

JO Level 5

Makena Movold – Bronze medal on vault, 4th on bars, 5th on beam and floor, 5th place in the All Around.

Kaitlynn Beaulieau – 4th place ribbon on beam, 5th on bars, 6th on floor, 7th on the vault, 6th place in the All Around.

Rayne Loock – Silver medal on beam, 6th on vault, 7th on both bars and floor, 7th place in the All Around.

JO Level 4 2005-2007

Michaela Pontious – 4th on both vault and bars, 7th on beam, 8th on the floor, 6th place in the All Around.

JO Level 4 2008-2009

Ayla Wheatley – Gold medal on vault, Bronze medal on bars, 5th on floor, 6th on beam, 5th place in the All Around.

Rihanna Dill – 4th on vault, 6th on bars, 8th on both beam and floor, 6th place in the All Around.

Grace Lelliot – 5th on beam, 7th on bars, 9th on both vault and floor, 7th place in the All Around.

Alexis Reise – 7th on vault, beam and floor, 8th on the bars, 8th place in the All Around.

Miley Konrad – 6thon both vault and floor, 9th on both bars and beam, 9th place in the All Around.

JO Level 3 2004-2006

Shyanne Johnson – Bronze medal on bars, 4th on beam, 8th on floor, 11th on vault, 4th place in the All Around.

Brieanna Collie – Bronze medal on bars, 4th on floor, 8th on beam, 10th on vault, 5th place in the All Around.

JO Level 3 2007-2010

Ava Levins – Silver medal on vault, 4th on beam, 5th on bars, 6th on floor, 5th place in the All Around.

Lila Tree – 5th on beam, 9th on bars and floor, 12th on vault, 8th place in the All Around.

Maddison King – 6th on floor, 8th on vault and beam, 12th on bars, 9th place in the All Around.

Myah Ward – 6th on vault, 9th on beam, 11th on bars, 12th on floor, 10th place in the All Around.

Faythe Pontious – 11th on both vault and beam, 12th on the floor, 13th on bars, 13th place in the All Around.

Men’s Provincial Level 3

Jack Martin – Gold medals on floor, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars and high bars, Silver on rings, All Around Champion.

Liam Barber – Gold on rings, Silver medals on floor, pommel horse, parallel bars and high bars, Bronze on vault, Silver medal in the All Around.

Men’s Provincial Level 1 (These scores are based on a standard for Gold, Silver and Bronze)

David Price – Silver on floor, vault, parallel bars, and high bar, Bronze on both rings and pommel, Bronze in the All Around.