Campbell River gymnastics coach one step closer to becoming Olympic judge

Todd Sader, Program Director and head coach of the Campbell River Gymnastics Association has been training to be a high level judge for Men’s Artistic Gymnastics.

He was recently asked to partake at the 2018 Gymnastics World Championships. The event took place from October 2-8 and was held in Montreal. Sader was a secretary for the rings event, a position only held by International Judges.

The position included sitting with the head judge and overseeing the scores and start signals for the athletes’ warm ups and competition.

“It was an honour to be named as a secretary and it was amazing to be on the podium seeing the World Championships unfold in person!” Todd said. “Everywhere I looked there were famous athletes or coaches that I have seen on T.V.”

Sader has been judging high level events for the past five years including a Pacific Rim competition, the Pan Am Games and a World cup event in Croatia. Being asked to attend the World Championships has brought Sader one step closer to his goal of being an Olympic judge.

The event in Montreal was highlighted by watching Epke Zonderland, 2012 Olympic Champion from the Netherlands, performing an incredible one handed catch (not on purpose) on a double back flip over the bar in the high bar finals to capture the Silver medal.

“I thought he was going to fly off the bar and crash, but seeing an amazing recovery live just lit the crowd up.

“It was a great way to finish the week of events.”