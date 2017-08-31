Black Creek-based racing team wins third win of VIMA season

Following a one month summer pause in the drag racing schedule, the Schulte Racing Team (SRT) collected its third win of the Vancouver Island Motorsport Association season at Mission Raceway Park, north of Abbotsford.

The Black Creek-based drag race team was leading the season points in the Canada West Door Slammer Series prior to the break, and maintains its lead as the team heads into the back half of the season.

“It’s great to be leading the points, but to be honest we have struggled in the other races we didn’t win with two first round losses and a second round loss,” said crew chief Leslie Schulte. “We can’t rest on our laurels and need to really clean up our act for the last two races later this month because we have a few opponents nipping at our heels. The driver needs to pick up his socks!”

The family racing team campaigns a 1,200 horsepower ‘05 Cavalier drag race car. Otto & Leslie’s eight-year old grandson Eddie accompanied his grandparents for this race weekend and was a great addition to the pit crew. It was a particularly good weekend for Eddie to join the SRT because Mission Raceway had some awesome exhibition cars on Saturday night, including jet cars and the popular Jelly Belly Wheelstander, which are all a big hit for families.

“Not bad for an old man. I wish we had this (quarter mile race track) at home (on Vancouver Island) with wheelstanders, jet cars and mini-donuts,” said Eddie.

If the Vancouver Island Motorsport Association is successful in bringing a quarter mile drag strip to Campbell River Airport then Eddie would have his way.

The SRT would like to say thanks to its 2017 sponsors; Associated Tire, Odlum Brown Limited, E&B Helicopters, Quality DeSigns and Lordco Auto Parts.

“Without sponsors this sport would not exist at the level it does today. All of our sponsors are local BC based businesses. Please support local sponsors who support our sport,” said Schulte.