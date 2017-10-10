Postpone the tree removal for the Campbell River hospital helipad

While I have been quietly astounded for some years by the consistent lack of foresight applied by Island Health in their role as stewards of what was once a significant urban forest beside the Campbell River hospital, given the absurdity of removing further established Douglas fir for a helipad with future that is yet to be confirmed, I feel forced to voice them (Campbell River Mirror, October 4 and 6).

It doesn’t take a genius to know that the right thing to do is to wait until the final location of the helipad is known before destroying any more of the forest.

Island Health is the steward of an urban forest on public land. Given that the public health outcomes of forests are well known, it is time for Island Health to start showing leadership on best practice management rather than consistently providing a master class on unnecessary destruction.

Postponing the tree removal until the location of a helipad that adheres to the contract specifications for the hospital has been confirmed would be a responsible first step.

Scott Macnab