OUR VIEW: Celebrate 150 years with pride

Here it is Canada. The big One-Five-0.

From the completion of a railroad that unified east and west and remains a marvel of human engineering, to a pair of referendums in Quebec that threatened to break up the country, it’s been a wild ride with its ups and downs. But here we are. Ten provinces and three territories (mostly) united under the Maple Leaf.

Canada isn’t known as a country that openly demonstrates a lot of pride, and certainly not compared to our American neighbours, but we know how to celebrate our country when the occasion calls for it.

Anyone who visited Vancouver or Whistler during the 2010 Winter Olympics invariably came away with at least a tingling sense of national pride as Canadians took to the streets to celebrate athletic feats while the world watched.

Similar displays on a smaller scale are felt whenever Canadian athletes compete against other nationalities. Other than sporting events, Canada Day tends to be the other time of the year when we proudly don our colours and celebrate what it means to be Canadian.

After 150 years, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have to be proud of.

We’re an inclusive country that continues to welcome people of all races, religions and sexual orientations. We’ve played a significant peace-keeping role on the international stage. Collectively we’ve sent men and women to space, discovered insulin and watched as our own Terry Fox raised money for cancer while running from Newfoundland to Thunder Bay on one leg. Those accomplishments are legacies worth celebrating.

There have also been some monumental injustices that have left black marks on the country. From residential schools to the treatment of Chinese workers during the construction of that previously mentioned railroad. Those are not to be ignored and are never to be forgotten.

But July 1 is not the day to recall those horrors. July 1 is a day for everyone to celebrate the things that make this country great. So enjoy the fireworks and the Tragically Hip tunes. Have a beer or two, eat poutine and sing the anthem with pride.

After all, you only turn 150 once.