Many reasons to take fish farms out of B.C. waters

With the recent occupation of salmon farms and huge escape at a Washington salmon farm, I am compelled to write you.

There are many reasons to take salmon farming out of B.C.’s waters. Wild salmon are at the center of the entire ecosystem so if our continued existence is a priority, we must act on every opportunity to bring the ecosystem back to health.

Industrial garbage is harming the ocean’s residents and littering our beaches with plastic sand. The other night my husband heard a whale fighting to release itself from a fish net.

DFO has been ignoring the growing evidence of the colossal harm caused by the presence of farm fish in the water shared by wild salmon. A government organization has no right to push the agenda of one industry over and above the obvious fact that it is harming all of us and our future generations, should we be so lucky.

Elizabeth Anderson