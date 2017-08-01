Campbell River rezoning application not about affordable housing

Mike Davies’ article about the opposition to the KLP development proposal for the Goodwin Road – Holm Road – Penfield Road area was very interesting.

However, this issue has nothing to do with how many generations the Laverdure family has been in Campbell River, nor with a housing crisis or that people have trouble finding affordable housing. It has nothing to do with “giving back.” Nor are people in the area opposed to development of the properties. They are opposed to the rezoning of the properties. It is a business issue with a potential winner and many losers.

The rezoning (if passed) would be a windfall profit for KLP as their property value would immediately increase. Unfortunately, the value of neighboring properties would decrease. Dozens of property owners would lose while KLP alone would reap increased profit.

Following a rezoning, KLP could build and rent, build and sell or simply flip the property for a profit. In a free market with no caveat they can’t be held to any of those possibilities. The article indicates KLP proposes to build affordable housing. That means different things to different people, the point being that if rezoning occurs they can build whatever they chose (within the new zoning parameters).

However, the neighborhood would change. If multiple family zoning is approved for the lots in question, the precedent can be used to apply for more multiple family rezoning for all the other adjoining properties KLP (or others) own in the vicinity.

I would like to see KLP develop their properties in the area, within existing zoning keeping the neighborhood as it is. If KLP really cares, as Jeanette states, then build single-family homes. Make a normal profit just like the many other builders putting up dozens of homes in the area seem able to do while allowing current owners to maintain their property values.

Keith Price