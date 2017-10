A youngster on a Nootka Wilderness Lodge trip got his picture taken with a breaching whale on Sept. 16 on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Photo by Davis Rennie

Dawson Gage timed a pose in front of a humpback whale just as it breached high out of the water during a trip with Nootka Wilderness Lodge.

The trip was on Sept. 16 in Nootkwa Sound on the west coast of Vancouver Island and the photo and video was captured by Davis Rennie, a fishing guide for Nootka Wilderness Lodge, a luxury fishing resort on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Not surprisingly, the lodge reports that the video has gone viral.