Storm forces ferry to be re-routed

The ferry corporation cancelled two scheduled sailings in and out of Tsawwassen on Tuesday night

B.C. Ferries sailings were affected by adverse weather conditions Tuesday. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Stormy seas meant that B.C. Ferries had to find other routes across the Strait of Georgia.

The ferry corporation cancelled two scheduled sailings in and out of Tsawwassen on Tuesday night, with alternate sailings operating between Horseshoe Bay and Duke Point.

The Queen of New Westminster’s 8:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 10:45 p.m. from Nanaimo’s Duke Point were cancelled, according to a service notice posted on the B.C. Ferries website.

The Queen of Coquitlam was re-routed, with an 8:15 p.m. sailing from Duke Point going to Horseshoe Bay and a 10:45 p.m. from Horseshoe Bay travelling to Duke Point.

The service notice cited “adverse weather conditions – high winds near Tsawwassen” as the reason for the scheduling changes.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” the notice reads. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this update.”

B.C. Ferries also advised that the Queen of Coquitlam was operating 59 minutes behind schedule due to traffic volumes and an alleged impaired driver.

Previous story
Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Just Posted

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Generators at Campbell River generating station go offline for second time in two weeks

Impact on fish was minimal, BC Hydro says

The BC Liberals need to unleash new ideas, says leadership candidate Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the… Continue reading

VIDEO & GALLERY: Campbell River remembers – Remembrance Day 2017

Campbell Riverites turned out in great numbers today to honour those who… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – Nov. 14

A quick video look at today’s news and weather

Storm forces ferry to be re-routed

The ferry corporation cancelled two scheduled sailings in and out of Tsawwassen on Tuesday night

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Comox Strathcona Waste Management Board presents preliminary financial plan

The plan maintains a $4-million tax revenue and $130/ton landfill tipping fees for next year.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

Most Read