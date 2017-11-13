UPDATE: BC Ferries resumes Tsawwassen-Vancouver Island service as winds ease

Most morning sailings had been cancelled

BC Ferries says that the 3 p.m. Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailing and the 2:55 p.m. Tsawwassen-Duke Point sailing is scheduled to go ahead.

Most morning sailings for that route had been cancelled following strong winds in the Georgia Strait.

The following sailings have been cancelled:

Tsawwassen/Duke Point:

10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

12:45 pm departing Duke Point

1 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

2:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

Swartz Bay/Tsawwassen:

11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

1 pm.. departing Swartz Bay

11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

12 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

2 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

Comox/Powell River

6:20 a.m. departing Comox

8:05 a.m. departing Powell River

10:00 a.m. departing Comox

11:50 a.m. departing Powell River

Although BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said that Departure Bay-Horseshow Bay sailings are running as scheduled, lines are growing long.

One passenger in Nanaimo said she was waiting blocks away from the Departure Bay terminal.

While Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay @BCFerries sailing are still running as scheduled, waits are growing longer and longer.

Passenger (@moe_money) who sent in this pic said she's waiting at Larch St. & Stewart Ave, blocks away from the ferry terminal.https://t.co/F4DBg5qLVo pic.twitter.com/oSSMumrNhx — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 13, 2017

READ: Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

BC Ferries has cancelled the Queen of Coquitlam’s 5:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. sailings from Duke Point and its 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen due to a mechanical difficulty with its propellor pitch.

Check back here for updates.

