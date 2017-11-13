UPDATE: BC Ferries resumes Tsawwassen-Vancouver Island service as winds ease

Most morning sailings had been cancelled

BC Ferries says that the 3 p.m. Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailing and the 2:55 p.m. Tsawwassen-Duke Point sailing is scheduled to go ahead.

Most morning sailings for that route had been cancelled following strong winds in the Georgia Strait.

The following sailings have been cancelled:

Tsawwassen/Duke Point:

  • 10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 12:45 pm departing Duke Point
  • 1 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 2:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

Swartz Bay/Tsawwassen:

  • 11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 1 pm.. departing Swartz Bay
  • 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 12 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 2 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

Comox/Powell River

  • 6:20 a.m. departing Comox
  • 8:05 a.m. departing Powell River
  • 10:00 a.m. departing Comox
  • 11:50 a.m. departing Powell River

Although BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said that Departure Bay-Horseshow Bay sailings are running as scheduled, lines are growing long.

One passenger in Nanaimo said she was waiting blocks away from the Departure Bay terminal.

READ: Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

BC Ferries has cancelled the Queen of Coquitlam’s 5:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. sailings from Duke Point and its 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen due to a mechanical difficulty with its propellor pitch.

Check back here for updates.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man killed in Prince George crash

Just Posted

The BC Liberals need to unleash new ideas, says leadership candidate Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the… Continue reading

VIDEO & GALLERY: Campbell River remembers – Remembrance Day 2017

Campbell Riverites turned out in great numbers today to honour those who… Continue reading

Found WWII medals given new home with Campbell River family

When the family of Sgt. Raymond Daniel Buckberry approached Sean Smith, a… Continue reading

Campbell Riverite addresses injustice and unfairness through film

Damien Gillis’ family has a long history of working in the resource… Continue reading

VIDEO & GALLERY: Campbell River remembers – Remembrance Day 2017

Campbell Riverites turned out in great numbers today to honour those who… Continue reading

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Revamped Island Corridor project calls for $42.7 million in improvements

Delegation meets with transportation minister

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

UPDATE: BC Ferries resumes Tsawwassen-Vancouver Island service as winds ease

Most morning sailings had been cancelled

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Most Read