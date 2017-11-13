UPDATE: BC Ferries resumes Tsawwassen-Vancouver Island service as winds ease

BC Ferries says that the 3 p.m. Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailing and the 2:55 p.m. Tsawwassen-Duke Point sailing is scheduled to go ahead.
Most morning sailings for that route had been cancelled following strong winds in the Georgia Strait.
The following sailings have been cancelled:
Tsawwassen/Duke Point:
- 10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 12:45 pm departing Duke Point
- 1 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 2:00 pm departing Tsawwassen
Swartz Bay/Tsawwassen:
- 11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 1 pm.. departing Swartz Bay
- 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 12 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 2 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
Comox/Powell River
- 6:20 a.m. departing Comox
- 8:05 a.m. departing Powell River
- 10:00 a.m. departing Comox
- 11:50 a.m. departing Powell River
Although BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said that Departure Bay-Horseshow Bay sailings are running as scheduled, lines are growing long.
One passenger in Nanaimo said she was waiting blocks away from the Departure Bay terminal.
While Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay @BCFerries sailing are still running as scheduled, waits are growing longer and longer.
While Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay @BCFerries sailing are still running as scheduled, waits are growing longer and longer.

Passenger (@moe_money) who sent in this pic said she's waiting at Larch St. & Stewart Ave, blocks away from the ferry terminal.
BC Ferries has cancelled the Queen of Coquitlam’s 5:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. sailings from Duke Point and its 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen due to a mechanical difficulty with its propellor pitch.
Check back here for updates.