VIDEO: Drivers taken to hospital, cars destroyed in parkway crash

Two drivers were taken to hospital after their cars were wrecked in a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway just north of the Jingle Pot Road intersection on Wednesday night. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Two drivers were taken to hospital after their cars were wrecked in a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday night just north of the intersection of the parkway and Jingle Pot Road.

The drivers of cars that were heavily damaged were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Neither of those vehicles had any other passengers, according to Nanaimo Fire Rescue on scene. A third vehicle was clipped trying to avoid the crash and the driver of that vehicle wasn’t hurt.

The crash completely shut down northbound traffic on the parkway and traffic was detoured.

There were no immediate indications of how the accident occurred or the direction of travel of any of the vehicles.



