Tribal Journeys 2017 arrives this weekend in Campbell River – plan on traffic delays

Participants in the 2014 Tribal Journeys celebration pass by Cape Mudge on Canada Day on their their way to Bella Bella. This year’s journey will culminate in Quadra Island and Campbell River. — Campbell River Mirror photo

Campbell River will be teeming with tourists and participants by this weekend.

This Saturday, Aug. 5, approximately 100 canoes carrying First Nations families from California to Alaska – and parts in between – as part of this year’s Tribal Journeys will leave the shores of Cape Mudge and arrive at the Tyee Spit around noon to complete the paddling portion of their journey.

Eight thousand people will congregate to celebrate this historic occasion. Expect delays around the city, and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination during this weeklong event.

The busiest day will be Saturday, Aug. 5. All citizens need to plan on traffic delays and road closures, while the multi-day protocol ceremony involving celebrations, feasts and performances, continues at the Big House through Aug. 10.

Once the landing ceremony at Tyee Spit has completed on Saturday, a public feast at the Wei Wai Kum Thunderbird Hall will follow.

Traffic control will occur on Dogwood Street, between 16th Avenue and Highway 19A, to facilitate the large volume of people making their way to the various venues.

Saturday, access to the Spit will limited to Tribal Journeys 2017 vehicles, local resident and business traffic. People wishing to launch boats at the Discovery Harbour marina will be provided access as required.

Drew Hadfield, transportation manager with the City of Campbell River advises, “This is a momentous occasion for all citizens in Campbell River. Thanks in advance to everyone for your patience during this event. Please allow for extra time to get to your destination, take extra care while driving and watch for pedestrians, shuttle buses and traffic control people during this extremely busy time.”

Find out more at: www.tribaljourneys2017.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OfficalTribalJourneys/

Things to know about Standing Together – Tribal Journeys 2017

Dignitaries participating: First Nations and government dignitaries will take on the role of special pullers during the paddle from Cape Mudge to the Tyee Spit.

They include:

n Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon (RCMP canoe)

n Minister of Justice and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould (Cape Mudge canoe)

n Senators Kim Pate and Larry Campbell (Homalco canoe)

n Mayor Andy Adams (Pink Paddle – Harry Moon – canoe)

n Representatives from the Royal BC Museum, Museum of Vancouver, Museum of Anthropology and the BC Museum Association (Klahoose canoe)

n Honourary canoe positions will also be available for National Chief Perry Bellegarde, BC Premier John Horgan, MP Rachel Blaney and MLA Claire Trevena.

International interest: The event will be covered by CBC National news, National Geographic and Tahiti national television as well as a New York film crew

Elders and veterans: Parking and shuttle will be available from the City of Campbell River lot across from the Community Centre on Cedar Street. A shade tent will be available for elders and veterans at the landing area on Tyee Spit.

Traffic control on Spit Road: Will begin at 10 a.m. along Spit Road. No public event traffic will be permitted (shuttle drop-offs only). The road will be open for access to businesses operating from the Tyee Spit and for vehicles towing trailers to transport canoes. Airlines will be in operation throughout the day.

Public parking and access to Tyee Spit during landing: The nearest public parking will be available at the Discovery Harbour shopping centre. Seven public shuttles will run, starting at 10 a.m., from outside the former Target store to transport people to and from the landing event until about 4:30 p.m. Please anticipate line-ups.

Pedestrians: People making their way to the Spit on foot should stay on sidewalks and expect the road to be busy.

No public event parking at Roberts Reach or along Shoppers Row: The waterfront site at Roberts Reach will be reserved for Tribal Journeys support vehicles and vehicles towing canoes. Parking time limits will remain in effect downtown along Shoppers Row. (Note: the Cedar Street lot across from the Community Centre will provide dedicated parking for elders and veterans.) Find information about other public City parking lots available downtown at: www.campbellriver.ca/city-services/roads-transportation-parking

Public amenities during the landing: Bleachers and public washrooms will be set up to accommodate crowds. Bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection and a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Evening feast and market: At 5 p.m., shuttles will begin transporting people from the Tyee Spit to the public feast at the Thunderbird Hall. Starting at 6 p.m., a public feast will feed thousands of people. Expect long line-ups. Tents will be available to accommodate crowds. A public market will also run that evening.

Protocol: Opening ceremonies take place at the Wei Wai Kum Big House across from the Thunderbird Hall. Seating is limited to approximately 1,000 people, and tents will be set up with closed-caption television to allow people to watch the ceremony from outside the Big House.

No public event at Cape Mudge Aug. 4: After 11 hours paddling from Comox, canoes will land at Cape Mudge Friday evening for a ceremony honouring the passing of Rod Naknakim and Frank Nelson.

Note, this is a drug and alcohol free event.

No pets or smoking on the site. Photography could be prohibited during portions of the protocol ceremony.