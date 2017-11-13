BC Liberals leadership candidate Mike de Jong spoke to Campbell River-area Liberals at the Riptide Marine Pub on Monday morning. Photo: Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The BC Liberals need to unleash new ideas, says leadership candidate Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

BC Liberal Party leadership candidate Mike de Jong believes the party became “somewhat disconnected” after 16 years in power.

But the former finance minister under the BC Liberal government says he believes voters still appreciate his party’s achievements like a strong economy and the best job creation record in the country.

“I think there were some gaps there which is why we find ourselves in opposition but I think we can overcome that by unleashing a new set of ideas,” de Jong said in an interview after meeting with Liberal party members and supporters in Campbell River Monday morning.

