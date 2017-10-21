Jenny Lynn Larocque was last seen on September 27 in Williams Lake, but her dog and vehicle were found near Ashcroft earlier this week. Photo: Prince George RCMP.

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

The search for a missing Prince George woman is centred in the area around Ashcroft, after the woman’s car and dog were found in the Venables Valley area south of town earlier this week.

About 50 search and rescue members from across the province are looking for Jenny Lynn Larocque, 61, was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 27.

She was believed to be travelling south to visit relatives in Hope or Chilliwack. Laroque was reported missing on Oct. 3.

On Oct. 15, Prince George RCMP were notified that Larocque’s Great Dane/Brindle Mastiff dog had been located in the Venables Valley area. The dog had suffered minor injuries, but otherwise was in good health.

On Monday, Oct. 16 an RCMP Air Services helicopter and a Police Dog Service Team attended the area and began a search with the assistance of Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR).

Larocque’s vehicle, a dark blue 2014 Jeep Compass, was located later that day, stuck on a rural road, but Larocque was not located.

KSAR, as well as other search and rescue teams from the region, are continuing the search for the missing woman.

Alan Hobler, manager of KSAR, says that they have put the call out to every search and rescue team in the area, and will probably expand the call to the south coast and the Lower Mainland.

Hobler explains that they cannot use non-trained volunteers in the search because of the challenging terrain and hard-to-access areas in the region being searched.

“We’re going to have a lot of resources out there. We have a drone out, the RCMP is probably going to be out, we have the big search and rescue helicopter from Vernon out as well, and we’re going to be using their heli-winch operation to get searchers into the locations where we want them searching.”

Larocque is described as a Caucasian female, 5’3”, about 99 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Larocque or where she might be is asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216, Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.


