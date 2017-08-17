Raspberry mousse cakes recalled for norovirus

Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces across Canada have been recalled for norovirus

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says various raspberry mousse cakes have been recalled after it was discovered the desserts contained norovirus.

The agency issued an expanded recall notice Wednesday, saying the products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The notice, which was initially issued last week for products sold in Quebec, says the cakes may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories.

The agency says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the cakes, but did not specify how many.

The decision to recall the products was made after the CFIA investigated a foodborne illness outbreak.

The recalled raspberry mousse cakes include several brands, including Michaud, Jessica, Laura Secord and Top Dessert.

The CFIA says the desserts may have been sold frozen or refrigerated, or served from bakery counters without a label or coding.

It is advising restaurants, hotels and food retailers not to serve the product and check the product labels to ensure they are not carrying the recalled cakes.

The CFIA is also advising consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product to contact the retailer.

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure.

The main symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

The Canadian Press