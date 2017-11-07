Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Lisa Burke has a challenge for her fellow business owners that she believes will make this community a bit better and brighter.

“We are putting a rainbow sticker on our doors to symbolize that we are a safe space,” said Burke, the owner of Burke Hair Lounge on Lawrence Avenue.

Burke said she’d like to extend that sense of safety to the entire community and she’s printed a whole stack of rainbow stickers and challenge local businesses to go get one for their own doors.

“There will be no prejudice, no discrimination, and no hate here in our salon …I built this salon for a reason and that reason is love,” she said. This salon makes me feel safe to be myself, the other stylists to be their own quirky selves, and our clients to feel safe to be who they are.”

For over a year now the vision for Burke Hair Lounge has been to create a safe place for people to be themselves, embrace their own true beauty, and to be completely authentic without fear of judgement. . . An incident happened close to home for us here on Lawrence Avenue and we have decided to make a clear statement. We are putting a rainbow sticker on our doors to symbolize that we ARE a safe space. There will be no prejudice, no discrimination, and no hate here in our salon. . . I built this salon for a reason and that reason is love. This salon makes me feel safe to be myself, the other stylists to be their own quirky selves, and our clients to feel safe to be who they are. . . Kelowna Businesses, we nominate you all to come down to the salon this weekend, pick up a sticker and spread the love. Show our community that you are a business that believes in equality among all and that your business is a place where no one needs to fear shining their brightest light. Grab a sticker, spread the word on social media, and be the change you want to see. . . As Margaret Meed so eloquently said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed. It is the only thing that ever has.” . . 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Lisa Burke . . . @kraftykitchen @nakedcafe @pulpfictioncoffeehouse @unless_market @centralkelowna @pomme_salon @mintmagazines @kelownanow @downtownkelowna @beanscenecoffeeworks @planbheadquarters @social252lounge @backbarbeauty @otgowinery @thesaltycaramelkitchen @odettesskinlaserwellnessclinic @shopoliveandelle @kraftykitbar @doggytopia @bnabrewing @georgiegirlvintage @frock.and.fellow @karmyc_bazaar @purnamastylelounge @winslowrowe

A post shared by Burke Hair Lounge (@burkehairlounge) on

Burke said she realizes that the feeling of safety she values isn’t extended to all.

Two Saturday’s ago she was in her salon when we she witnessed an exchange between two men who were walking by and a third party. She knew something had happened, but wasn’t sure what until a couple hours later when the men came back.

“Without going into too much detail, nobody should feel like that they can’t walk in downtown Kelowna holding hands without being verbally or even physically assaulted,” she said. “Luckily they treated the situation with love, but if they hadn’t who knows what could have happened.”

That’s when she realized she wanted to be part of an effort to counter the negativity in the world.

“I decided I’m going to copy Portland,” she said. “Businesses there have stickers for everything … anxiety free and breast feeding safe spaces and the rainbow sticker campaign.”

At neighbouring business Rayacom Printers she ordered a load of rainbow stickers and started distributing stickers to anyone who expressed interest. Thus far there have been five businesses to follow her lead and she expects more to follow with an increasing number of messages of interest being left at her business.

“I think it’s about spreading love and awareness and education,” she said. “If we can work together we can make a difference.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Quinsam Hotel demolished months after fire

The historic Quinsam Hotel was demolished today after the second floor was… Continue reading

Campbell River lags behind national average of immigrant population

Last year’s census found that 10 per cent of people living in… Continue reading

Abandoned car below vacant Campbell River motel catches fire

Police and firefighters attend an abandoned car fire approximately 2 a.m. on… Continue reading

Concern over creosote logs disposed of at Upland’s site west of Campbell River

A local environmental group is sounding alarm bells over the disposal of… Continue reading

Smashing Pumpkins for the Campbell River Food Bank

Annual Pumpkin Smash event turns carved pumpkins into compost

Mirror Morning – Nov. 7

Good morning Campbell River. Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:Campbell River’s… Continue reading

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

Swan saved after near-drowning in Nanaimo estuary

Campers, veterinarians contribute to bird’s rescue and recovery

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

Most Read