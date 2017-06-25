Quadra Island sewer project reaches milestone

The Quathiaski Cove sewer expansion is expected to be complete by the end of July

Crews work on Installation of the manhole and sewer line on Anderson Road as part of the Quathiaski Cove sewer extension on Quadra Island. The project has reached the halfway point.

Construction on the Quathiaski Cove sewer extension project has reached a milestone.

The project, which will connect roughly 43 new properties to Quadra Island’s existing sewer system, is now at the halfway point.

The extension project remains on schedule and on budget, according to the Strathcona Regional District, and is expected to wrap up by the end of July.

“The Campbell River based contractors, Berry & Vale, are making good progress having completed installation of sanitary sewer lines and hydraulic seeding along Anderson, Nole, Citizen and Plaza Roads,” reads a release from the regional district. “Construction has now moved to Heriot Bay and Sarah Roads. The Pidcock Road leg of the project will be completed last.”

The project also includes a walking trail connecting Nole and Plaza Roads to the Quathiaski Cove village core. Funding was available within the overall project budget to complete the trail.

The construction work is valued at $727,466 and involves the installation of roughly 1,265 metres of gravity sewer pipe, 638 m of force main, service connections, pavement restorations, a gravel path and a fence.

With the onset of summer traffic and with construction having moved over to Heriot Bay Road, motorists may experience short delays. Traffic control personnel will continue to be on site to direct vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists within the work areas.

The contractor is working with residents to accommodate any access or construction related matters and will attempt to notify residents in advance of impacts to individual properties.

For more project information, visit www.strathconard.ca/quathiaski-cove-sewer-extension-project.