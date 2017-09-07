Portion of popular Campbell River trail to be off limits this weekend

BC Hydro and contractor InPower BC is closing the Station View Trail, in the trail section above the John Hart substation, from 7 a.m. Saturday through to 7 a.m. Monday.

This means the Canyon View Trail loop will not be in place over the weekend.

Trail users can use the trail but will only be able to go up and down one side of the Campbell River. The Millennium Trail will remain open.

The closure is required to undertake geotechnical testing for the upcoming power cable work to connect the new underground John Hart powerhouse to the existing substation.

BC Hydro says this closure is to ensure public safety during the exploratory drilling occurring on and beside the trail.

Signs will be posted to notify trail users of the temporary closure.

“Following this drilling work and the weekend trail closure, the trail will be reopened, though as we communicated before, trail users may encounter short duration closures as the work takes place and equipment moves around,” says BC Hydro spokesperson, Stephen Watson. “There may be other required full-day closures and when needed, they will be communicated in advance. This power cable work is expected to take place through to January 2018.”

The Canyon View Trail is one of the most popular trails in Campbell River.