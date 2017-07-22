Port Hardy RCMP cleared in 2015 fatal shooting

The IIO does not think any police officer may have committed an offence.

NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE PHOTO The crime scene the day after James Hayward was fatally shot back in 2015.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has issued a public report that clears the Port Hardy RCMP who fatally shot 24-year-old resident James Reginald Hayward.

The report concludes that “Based on a review of all of the evidence collected during the course of the investigation and the law as it applies, the interim Chief Civilian Director of the IIO does not consider that any police officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

Hayward’s family has gone on record saying they are not happy with the IIO’s decision to clear the Port Hardy RCMP, adding there were many other options the RCMP could have chosen instead of firing their weapons.

It was July 8, 2015, just after 11 a.m., when Port Hardy RCMP responded to a complaint of a man making threats towards security staff at Port Hardy Secondary School, where a staging area for a wildfire burning throughout the past week had been set up.

The man, later identified as Hayward, was wielding a knife.

According to the IIO’s report, witnesses said Hayward moved toward police with the knife in his hand and was shot to the ground. Other witnesses said Hayward then got up and continued toward the police and was shot again and again fell.

Paramedics were then called and Hayward was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitness reports from the day of the crime scene said the body lay out in the summer heat for more than eight hours, due to not being able to move the body until the coroner authorized the removal and had gathered all the evidence needed.

The full public report can be found here at http://iiobc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/07-08-2015-Port-Hardy-Firearm-Death-2015-098.pdf