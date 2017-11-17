Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

A Port Alberni resident was robbed of several thousand dollars from three men with a weapon.

On Tuesday Nov. 14 at 3:45 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to a home invasion robbery in the 3700 block of Redford St.

Three men had forced their way into a residence, threatened the resident with a weapon while they stole several thousand dollars from him. The suspects then fled the scene leaving the resident unharmed. The three suspects were dressed in all dark clothing, wearing masks and gloves.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Cst. Carroll of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424. Or, to forward your information anonymously, contact Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

