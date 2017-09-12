New mural in the works for downtown Campbell River

Artist Alex Witcombe, who painted this mural on the side of the BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences building on Pier Street, is planning to paint a new mural on Shoppers Row.

Artist Alex Witcombe has a clear vision in his head of how he plans on transforming a cold, barren slab of building on the corner of Shoppers Row and 11th Avenue – and it all came to him in a dream.

Witcombe intends to bring to life the side of the former Century 21 realty building with a mural that will complement the new tenants, Discovery College. Fittingly, Witcombe said his plan is to create an image of a young boy or girl, modeled after a real Campbell River youth, curled up in pajamas with its head nestled against a pillow, deep in dreamland.

“The concept is not on paper yet, it exists in my mind now as it came to me in a dream several weeks ago,” Witcombe told city council at its Monday meeting. Witcombe was in attendance along with Jan Wade of the Downtown BIA , who was acting as the agent for the owner of the building . The pair was seeking endorsement of the mural by city council for the mural, which it ultimately received in a unanimous vote.

Chris Osborne, city planner, said the city likes the proposal because it fits in with council’s downtown revitalization efforts and the concept complements the area, which has recently been anointed as the city’s cultural district as a nod to nearby Spirit Square, Tidemark Theatre and the library.

“This is a prominent location at the intersection adjacent to Spirit Square and any large-scale artwork here would make a bold and highly-visible statement in the heart of downtown,” Osborne said, adding it’s “likely to create a positive community asset within downtown.”

Witcombe, who is no stranger to the Campbell River art scene, has his work showcased in the sea-life-themed mural on Pier Street, as well as his marine-themed crosswalk at Shoppers and 11th Avenue among other places, and said he hopes to add another positive contribution to the community.

“I know I can deliver a visual that the people of Campbell River will be proud of for many years to come,” Witcombe said.

What will make this particular mural unique, he said, is the fact that the dreamer and a variety of subjects positioned around the dreamer representing the sleeping child’s dreams, will be painted on cut out panels and attached to the wall, in an effort to make the mural look three-dimensional. Witcombe said the foreground dream subjects will be created out of photographic documentation from local professional photographers.

“I usually derive my work from local photographers,” Witcombe told council. “I’ve already talked to several local photographers who are really excited to be engaged in this process.”

Witcombe said that ultimately, his goal is to come up with something that pleases everyone.

“The vision is to create a timeless mural that everyone can enjoy, connect with and find personal or collective meaning in,” he said.

Mayor Andy Adams thanked Witcombe for his efforts, noting the city and council has been “impressed” with Witcombe’s work in the past. Adams also acknowledged that Wade, in her role with the BIA, is finally seeing her own dream come true.

“I know the lady sitting to your right has had a vision of covering this wall for probably a decade,” said Adams , joking that a celebratory glass of wine was likely in the imminent future.

kristend@campbellrivermirror.com