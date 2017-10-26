Previous story
Anti-abortion protest to decorate Campbell River Park with 10,000 flags
Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teen’s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the… Continue reading

City of Campbell River wants derelict, inoperable vehicles kept out of sight

City says it receives ongoing complaints about derelict vehicles on residential property

Politics runs in the Blaney family

Darren Blaney was elected Chief of Homalco First Nation Monday. The husband… Continue reading

Salmon River welcomes coho unhindered for the first time since 1958

The rains have come just in time for the peak coho run… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to give half a million to community groups

The City of Campbell River will give out more than half a… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – Oct. 25

Continue reading

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

Premier shares ferry frustrations at Island economic summit

Premier John Horgan participates in State of the Island conference via video link

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Vancouver Island businessman gets two years for sex crimes

Michael David Mahy had been charged with multiple counts of sexual interference with victims as young as eight years old.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Mock disaster response exercise underway in B.C. waters

A number of organizations are taking part in Exercise Salish Sea 2017, simulating the evacuation of a BC Ferries’ vessel.

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

