LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

The B.C. Liberal Party is in the midst of determining its next leader, and some of that decision-making will take place today in Nanaimo.

The party holds a leadership debate Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Candidates for leader include Liberal MLAs Mike de Jong, Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson, Sam Sullivan and Michael Lee, as well as former Conservative MPs Dianne Watts and Gurmant Grewal.

De Jong said there are a lot of factors the party membership should consider in choosing a leader. He noted that the next leader will be chosen the first week of February, not long before the B.C. government’s next budget and throne speech.

“The question for members of the B.C. Liberal Party, past, present, and future, is who is best equipped to take on the NDP and Mr. Horgan,” de Jong said. “Not six months or 12 months from now – the day after they’re elected leader. That’s going to be a very important dimension.”

Sunday’s debate in Nanaimo starts at noon. According to the party’s website, registration to attend the event has reached capacity.

