Human remains found in Maple Bay

Foul play not suspected

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Maple Bay on Wednesday.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP was called to investigate a suspicious occurrence after a man reported that while walking on the government dock near Arbutus Avenue he found a number of personal items. He had tried to find the owner, to no avail, and called police.

The RCMP found the body of the owner of the items near the shore later that afternoon.

Foul play is not suspected. The B.C. Coroners Service has taken over the investigation, and will not be releasing or confirming the identity of the deceased.

