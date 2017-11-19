News files

High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

BC Ferries has issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling Sunday, due to adverse weather conditions.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the Strait of Georgia prompting the travel advisory as high winds and high wave height is affecting travel. Mid-morning and afternoon sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and Duke Point to Tsawwassen are cancelled, while other routes are seeing slight delays. The Coastal Inspiration is also causing delays due to mechanical issues with the ship cancelling a 2 p.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen.

Those travelling from Comox to Powell River and some of the Northern Gulf Islands are also facing cancellations on morning routes.

Follow BC Ferries on Twitter or visit them online for updates on sailings throughout the day.

Previous story
COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.
Next story
WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Just Posted

High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

Be part of the solution

Greenways and DFO recruit a new generation of streamkeepers next weekend

18th Annual Christmas Gift Tour shows off local work

Over 120 vendors are set up around town this weekend to give your holiday shopping a boost

Campbell River drama teacher recognized for ‘banner year’

Last year was a banner year for Christine Knight and the Carihi… Continue reading

Concerns raised over fencing between proposed Maryland subdivision and nature trust

Greenways wants a covenant included that would restrict gates from properties that back on nature

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Most Read