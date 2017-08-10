Evacuation order issued for Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake areas

An evacuation order has been issued for the Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake area.

Everyone is ordered to leave immediately.

The order covers the Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake area, including Charlotte Lake, as shown on the attached map:

Anahim Lake & Nimpo Lake Area Evacuation Order 201708 10 1300 by Katya Slepian on Scribd

The evacuation route is east on Hwy. 20 towards Williams Lake or west on Hwy. 20 towards Bella Coola.

Evacuees who are headed east and have accommodations arranged should register at emergency social services in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those who need group lodging must continue on and register and at the reception centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

Evacuees who are headed west and have accommodations arranged should register at the ESS Reception in Bella Coola at the Bella Coola Valley Inn at 441 Mackenzie Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be no group lodging in Bella Coola.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said that since the city remains on evacuation alert, no decision has been made to as to whether or not they can handle evacuees.

“At this stage, it would not be prudent to set up group lodgings in Williams Lake while we are still under evacuation alert,” said Cobb. He encouraged people to stay with any friends that they have in the city but noted that hotels are all full.

Evacuees are asked to: