City of Campbell River calling for Stewardship Award Nominations

The city is accepting nominations for the 2017 Stewardship Awards. Pictured are last years winners. Photo courtesy of the City of Campbell River

The Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House is just around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate green champions in our community.

Nominate individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth for their contributions to the common cause of environmental stewardship by Sept. 8, 2017.

“Fall is the perfect time to come together and reflect on the achievements of the many green champions in our community,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Every day, there are families, groups and leaders in business and industry that are working to enhance and restore habitat and address pollution and environmental impact. It is time to recognize their diverse accomplishments and share their stories.”

The award categories are:

· Air Quality / Alternative Transportation (is there an avid walker or cyclist near you?)

· Pesticide Free / Urban Agriculture (who’s working with nature and sharing their bounty?)

· Water / Energy Conservation (who’s making the most of our precious resources?)

· Habitat Protection / Creation (who’s rebuilding and restoring community habitat?)

· Waste Reduction (who’s a role model when it comes to reducing waste?)

· Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?)

· Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement!)

Tom Easton’s Remembrance Bursary will also be offered to a young person (up to the age of 21) who is entering, or returning to, an accredited post-secondary institution in environmental studies and who has already contributed to environmental stewardship.

All individuals nominated in the youth category will be eligible for the $200 bursary.

“Tom was recognized in 2011 for his environmental achievements when he received the habitat protection/creation award,” says Councillor Marlene Wright. “His friends really wanted to pay tribute in Tom’s memory to his hands-on passion for fish and wildlife habitat.”

To nominate an awards candidate, download an application form.

Paper copies are available at City Hall. For more information on these awards, please contact the City by phoning 250-286-5711, or emailingterri.martin@campbellriver.ca.

Awards will be presented at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on Sunday, Sept. 24 (noon to 4 p.m. at 2250 Campbell River Road).

The festival coincides with Rivers Day to celebrate conservation, and the foods and goods we produce, prepare and distribute locally.