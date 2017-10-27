Violet Hopkins, Salvation Army lieutenant, Carol James,family services worker and Ian Lamont, community ministries program supervisor, encourage everyone to dig out their old jackets, have them cleaned and donate drop them off at a Salvation Army location this November for the 22nd Annual Coats for Kids and Adults drive. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Salvation Army collecting and distributing coats this November

Last year the Salvation Army collected and distributed more then 300 coats for families in need as well as the homeless community in Campbell River during the Coats for Kids and Adults drive in November.

But Carol James, family service worker for the Salvation Army, said the need is even greater than that.

She has clients coming in two or three times a week for a new jacket when theirs gets soaked, never dries out and is no longer useful.

In their coat closet at the moment is only a small selection of fleeces. They are in need of rain jackets as well as hoodies for adults and children.

“There really is a need, especially with street people, but with families as well,” James said.

She has already been receiving phone calls from families whose kids have grown out of last years jackets and can’t afford to buy new ones.

For the 22nd annual drive the Salvation Army is asking for donations from the community. The jackets or sweaters must be cleaned and then can be dropped off at the following Salvation Army Locations:

  • Everygreen Shelter, 690 Evergreen Road
  • Lighthouse Soup Kitchen, 1381 Cedar St.
  • Family Thrift Store, 100-1100 Homewood Rd.
  • New Beginnings Boutique, 201-2266 S. Island Hwy.
  • Ocean Crest Community Church, 291 McLean St.

For more information please contact Ian Lamont, community ministries program supervisor, at 250-202-9245. If you would like to volunteer to help sort coats please contact Sue Moen, volunteer coordinator, at 250-287-3720 ext. 204.

@CRmirror_JDoll
jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Economic summit says Vancouver Island economy remains rosy

Just Posted

Campbell River Salvation Army collecting and distributing coats this November

Last year the Salvation Army collected and distributed more then 300 coats… Continue reading

Campbell River councillor urges council to ‘step up’ and create a safer community

“Tonight’s the night to make a decision and step up and create… Continue reading

Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teen’s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the… Continue reading

City of Campbell River wants derelict, inoperable vehicles kept out of sight

City says it receives ongoing complaints about derelict vehicles on residential property

Bye bye beardy

One of the most recognizable faces in the Campbell River business community is about to be colder

Campbell River Zombie Escape 2017 most popular to date

‘Every year it keeps getting better, so we’re going to keep running it.’

Vision and leadership needed to advance clean technology on the Island

Panelists talk clean tech during the State of the Island Economic Summit in Nanaimo

Economic summit says Vancouver Island economy remains rosy

But there are warning signs, according to a report by the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Most Read