Campbell River Salvation Army collecting and distributing coats this November

Violet Hopkins, Salvation Army lieutenant, Carol James,family services worker and Ian Lamont, community ministries program supervisor, encourage everyone to dig out their old jackets, have them cleaned and donate drop them off at a Salvation Army location this November for the 22nd Annual Coats for Kids and Adults drive. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Last year the Salvation Army collected and distributed more then 300 coats for families in need as well as the homeless community in Campbell River during the Coats for Kids and Adults drive in November.

But Carol James, family service worker for the Salvation Army, said the need is even greater than that.

She has clients coming in two or three times a week for a new jacket when theirs gets soaked, never dries out and is no longer useful.

In their coat closet at the moment is only a small selection of fleeces. They are in need of rain jackets as well as hoodies for adults and children.

“There really is a need, especially with street people, but with families as well,” James said.

She has already been receiving phone calls from families whose kids have grown out of last years jackets and can’t afford to buy new ones.

For the 22nd annual drive the Salvation Army is asking for donations from the community. The jackets or sweaters must be cleaned and then can be dropped off at the following Salvation Army Locations:

Everygreen Shelter, 690 Evergreen Road

Lighthouse Soup Kitchen, 1381 Cedar St.

Family Thrift Store, 100-1100 Homewood Rd.

New Beginnings Boutique, 201-2266 S. Island Hwy.

Ocean Crest Community Church, 291 McLean St.

For more information please contact Ian Lamont, community ministries program supervisor, at 250-202-9245. If you would like to volunteer to help sort coats please contact Sue Moen, volunteer coordinator, at 250-287-3720 ext. 204.

