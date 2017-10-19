Campbell River RCMP request help locating missing youth

Campbell River RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

Jordan Holling was last seen on Oct. 16, 2017, leaving a friend’s house in Campbell River to walk to his nearby home.

On Sunday night, Holling, 17, was at a friend’s house located on 16th avenue in Campbell River. He left there on Monday morning between 1 and 2 a.m. to walk a short distance home. He did not arrive home and did not show up for work later that day.

Holling is described as being 179 cm (5’-11”) and 66 kg (145 lbs). He has shaggy brown hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved sweat shirt, black pants and black and red shoes.

“We are very concerned for Jordan’s wellbeing and hope the public can assist us in locating him,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP. “This is out of character for him and his friends and family are very worried.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Holling, contact the police immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8477)