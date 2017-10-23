Campbell River RCMP continue search for missing teenager

The Campbell River RCMP have received “numerous tips” on the disappearance of Jordan Holling, 17, but the search continues.

After a weekend of intense searching by family, friends and members of the community, the RCMP say they are continuing the search for Holling who was last seen on Oct. 16 leaving a friend’s house on 16th Avenue in Campbell River to walk to his nearby home.

“There have been numerous tips received on Jordan. We continue to ask the public’s assistance in locating the missing youth and to call in any information the public may have,” Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk said in an update issued today at 11:26 a.m. “The last sighting of Jordan was on Highway 19 in the Campbellton area at approximately 2 a.m.on Monday, Oct.16. If anyone has seen a person there, please call the detachment.”

Holling was at a friend’s house located on 16th avenue in Campbell River on Sunday, Oct. 15. He left there early in the morning between 1 and 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 to walk a short distance home. He did not arrive home and was not at work later that day.

Holling is described as being 179 cm (5’-11”) and 66 kg (145 lbs). He has shaggy brown hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved sweat shirt, black pants and black and red shoes.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Jordan Holling, contact the police immediately (911 or the detachment office at 250-286-6221). If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8477)

