Campbell River on track to meet financial plan

The city is so far on track with its financial planning for the year.

Second quarter financial reporting shows the city’s revenue and expenses are as expected for April 1 to June 30.

Of the 39 operating projects approved by council for the year, 29 are in progress and nine are completed.

Of the 98 capital projects approved, 69 are in progress and 22 have been completed.

The city’s annual capital plan supports renewed and enhanced infrastructure to accommodate community demand.

Because many of the city’s capital projects do not get underway until the summer construction season, total capital spending in the first quarter was $6.8 million on an annual budget of $25.8 million.

The full report is available on the city’s website (campbellriver.ca) in the Financial Reports section.