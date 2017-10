Smoke pours out of roof fire at a Twigg Road home while firefighters prepare to cut access to it. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River firefighters tackled a fire in the roof of a home on Twigg Road around 1:30 this afternoon.

The initial call was for a chimney fire but when firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered that the fire was in the roof of the waterfront home next to the chimney. Firefighters appeared to cut their way into the fire to gain access.