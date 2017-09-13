Campbell River dials back watering restrictions

The city has reverted back to Stage 1 watering restrictions thanks to recent precipitation, with more coming in the future forecast.

Campbell River is reverting back to stage one water restrictions.

Stage two restrictions were put into place on Aug. 1 because the demand for water exceeded the ability of the city’s water system to provide fire protection.

“We urge people to continue to be mindful of their water usage,” says Nathalie Viau, the city’s water supervisor. “The city’s guidelines for water conservation support healthy lawn care, and we remind people to water only during permitted times, and only as necessary.”

Stage one restrictions allow lawn watering as follows:

Odd-numbered house addresses are permitted to water on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Even-numbered house addresses can water on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

City guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

Water for a maximum of two sessions per week, encouraging deep root systems.

Remember, shade provides the best protection for sunburned lawn with trees/shrubs.

Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

Watering gardens, trees, shrubs, and community gardens by hand or with a spring-loaded type nozzle with an automatic shut-off connected to the hose is allowed at any time during the day in all watering restriction stages.

More water restriction information is available on the city website www.campbellriver.ca, including permitted watering activities, watering times for non-residential properties and watering restriction stages and schedules.

Questions? Call the City of Campbell River Residents water hotline at 250-203-2316 or email water.wise@campbellriver.ca