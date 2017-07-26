Campbell River-area playground replacement underway

The replacement of the old Hagel Park playground is underway.

The old Hagel Park playground equipment that was dismantled last week was approaching the end of its lifespan and did not meet current Canadian playground safety standards. The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) is now preparing the ground for new equipment to be installed during the first two weeks of August.

The Hagel Park Association built the old playground more than 20 years ago. The old playground was loved by its many users and served the community well. Residents, undoubtedly, would find it hard to see the old playground go but the SRD looks forward to seeing families and children try out and enjoy the new playground. The SRD anticipates to be able to open the new playground in mid-August. The remainder of the park is open for public use. While the playground is under construction, park users are encouraged to enjoy the tennis courts, adult fitness equipment, swings, sand box, picnic area and perimeter trail.

The SRD hosted a design activity in the park in August 2016 and conducted an on-line survey in September and October 2016 to learn what features playground users would like to see incorporated into the new playground. Through the consultations, the SRD heard that some of the existing structures were too high off the ground making them hard to use by smaller children. When it came to new features park users wanted to see, the top priorities were slides, a basket swing, climbing structures, more features for younger children and overhead strength building structures.

The new playground will include a stand-alone structure for children aged 18 months to five years. It will also include several connected play structures for 5 to 12 year olds. In response to the public comments, the SRD is installing slides, climbing nets, a track ride, balancing/tight rope, wiggle ladder and a basket swing to name some of the key components.

While the new playground will be open for use as soon as it is completed, an official opening event will be held in September. The date and time will be announced in the newspaper and on the SRD website and Facebook site.

