Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

First Nation argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal by the Ktunaxa Nation who were arguing that their religious rights were infringed when the BC government approved a development plan for a ski resort on a glacier west of Invermere.

The Ktunaxa, who previously took their case to the BC Supreme Court and the BC Appeals Court, argued they were not adequately consulted by the BC government when it approved a development plan for a ski resort the Jumbo Glacier Valley.

“While the goal of the process is reconciliation of the Aboriginal and state interest, in some cases this may not be possible. The process is one of “give and take”, and outcomes are not guaranteed,” wrote Chief Justice Beverly McLachlin and Justice Malcolm Rowe.

The area around the proposed ski resort, known as Qat’muk, carries significant religious meaning as it is home to the Grizzly Bear spirit, which is a source of spiritual strength for the Ktunaxa.

More to come.

Previous story
Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

Just Posted

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank… Continue reading

Campbell River Rotary auctions off pumpkins for polio

The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

First Nation argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says

Most Read