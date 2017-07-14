BREAKING: Kenneth Jacob Fenton gets four year prison sentence

Charges stem from crash that led to death of Const. Sarah Beckett last year.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton (centre) flanked by his lawyers Chris Masey and Dale Marshall head into the second day of the sentencing hearing for charges that stemmed from the crash that led to the death of RCMP officer Const. Sarah Beckett. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

UPDATE: Kenneth Jacob Fenton has been sentenced to four years behind bars. He will also be prohibited from driving for five years following his incarceration in a federal prison.

Justice Ron Lamperson stated that his sentencing decision was based on the community’s condemnation of Fenton’s criminal conduct, while finding that defence counsel’s suggestion of three years falls short.

“I recognize that to many members of the community the sentence I have imposed will seem inadequate,” Lamperson wrote. “There is no sentence I could impose which would bring Sarah Beckett back to life. In deciding the proper sentence to impose in this case, I must follow the law as it was developed. In particular, I must be guided by the sentences which have been imposesd in past cases of impaired driving causing death in British Columbia.”

While the judge believes it’s unlikely Fenton will re-offend, he hopes this sentence will deter other members of the community from driving when impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Fenton was also sentenced to three years in jail for dangerous driving causing death, which will be served at the same time.

More than a year after the early morning crash that claimed the life of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett a sentence will be delivered.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be in Western Communities Court today, following two full days of submissions by both the defence and the Crown on July 7 and June 28. Judge Ron Lamperson has had the past week to pour over those submissions and come to a decision.

Crown counsel has asked for three to five years of imprisonment and an eight-to-10-year driving prohibition upon release, while Fenton’s lawyers have requested three years and a five-year driving prohibition that would start at the time of sentencing.

Fenton pleaded guilty to charges of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death. The other three charges that stemmed from the April 2016 crash are explected to be stayed during today’s proceedings.

