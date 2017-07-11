BC Elders gathering starts in Campbell River today

Around 3,000 delegates from First Nations communities across the province are in Campbell River right now until Friday for the annual Elders Gathering.
Part of the event is open to the public. One of the arenas in Strathcona Gardens is set up with information and vendors, entry to which will be a donation to the food bank.
There will also be performances and activities in Spirit Square and other locations in the city that the public is encouraged to attend.
As well as speeches, entertainment and workshops the Elders will have the chance to have health checks, participate in workouts in the pool and in the gym and tour the area.
Donna Stirling, coordinator of the BC Elders Communication Center Society, said that the activities the society is planning include bingos and traditional crafts.
The gatherings provide the opportunity for people to exchange memories, knowledge and perspective. The purpose of the gathering is foster relationships and community links between the Elders from nations across the province.
The event gives them the opportunity to meet like-mind with like-minded, like-aged individuals and their families.