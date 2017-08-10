B.C. wildfire evacuees taken in by Campbell River community

Local emergency response volunteers are helping several wildfire evacuees temporarily settle in our community.

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams shared one man’s story at Wednesday’s Strathcona Regional District board meeting.

Adams said Dylan Mosker, who escaped from Williams Lake because of the threat posed by an active wildfire in that community, ran into problems accessing the $600 in financial aid available to evacuees through the Canadian Red Cross. Mosker told Adams in a letter that because of the efforts of the regional district’s emergency response unit, specifically Shaun Koopman, protective services coordinator for the region, the situation was immediately rectified.

“When he did come out here, apparently the paperwork that is provided for reimbursement and support for wildfire evacuees was not done correctly and therefore he was not able to receive any assistance,” Adams recounted. “He contacted Mr. Koopman and within five to 10 minutes got a call back saying his eligibility for seven days of food supplies improved.”

Adams said Mosker told him that “everything was looked after through Mr. Koopman” as well as the region’s Emergency Social Services volunteers who provided assistance.

Adams said because of Koopman’s efforts, Mosker was able to enjoy the area with his fly rod and billy boat.

“I want to acknowledge the work Mr. Koopman did in reaching out to those in distress in our area,” Adams said.

Koopman, for his part, was reluctant to accept Adams’ praise.

“The reason we were able to help out Dylan to the extent that we were, and indeed the other 25 evacuees from 108 Mile and Williams Lake on Quadra and Campbell River, was due to the great ESS team as well as the support the emergency support program gets from each and every one of you as regional directors,” Koopman told the regional district board. “So please take the opportunity also to offer this praise around the room, as well as when you look in the mirror.”

There are currently roughly 146 wildfires burning in B.C., with 28 of them starting earlier this week. The fires have burned 604,000 hectares and cost the province more than $240 million.