At the tipping point – Campbell Riverites urged to reduce water use during hot, dry weather

The City of Campbell River is urging residents to be mindful of their water consumption as the city is at the tipping point of having to upgrade to Stage 2 watering restrictions. The city is still currently at Stage 1.

There’s still a chance the city can avoid next level watering restrictions but it will take all residents making an effort to reduce water use during this hot, dry weather, said Nathalie Viau, the city’s water supervisor.

“We’re experiencing an increase in water consumption over the past few days, and are now at the point where we are urging local residents to be mindful of water consumption and conserve water to avoid a stage two watering restriction,” Viau said.

Stage two watering restrictions limit watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs through irrigation to once a week.

“Even with a healthy supply of water stored in the lakes behind Campbell River, the system of pipes and pumps limits how much water we can deliver throughout the community, and we monitor water use and set watering restrictions to ensure we have water available in the system for firefighting,” Viau said.

“To ensure that residential and business property owners are aware of current watering restrictions, information signs are installed outside of the city’s Dogwood Operations Centre, at the intesection of Rockland and Island Highway and at Alder and Coronation,” Viau adds. “Also, city staff will be out in the community for the remainder of July and during August, monitoring to ensure that people are following the watering restrictions and providing tips for more efficient water use when we notice them using more water than necessary.”

The city at this point is still at stage one watering restrictions which allow lawn watering as follows:

Odd-numbered house addresses water on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Even-numbered house addresses water on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Watering gardens, trees, shrubs, and community gardens by hand or with a spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to hose is allowed at any time during the day in all watering restriction stages.

To keep properties green and limit water use, follow these guidelines:

Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

Water for a maximum of two sessions per week, encouraging deep root systems.

Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

More water restrictions information is available on the city website www.campbellriver.ca, including permitted watering activities, watering times for non-residential properties and watering restriction stages and schedules. Call the City of Campbell River Residents water hotline at 250-203-2316 or send an email to water.wise@campbellriver.ca with questions.