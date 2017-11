Police and firefighters attend an abandoned car fire approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 near the water’s edge below the vacant Eagle’s Nest Motel on the Island Highway.

According to Denise Sevier-Fries, who photographed the fire, police and firefighters responded very quickly to the scene where there were no casualties or perpetrators found.

“Luckily for neighbouring properties, the wind blew the smoke and sparks over the water, away from dry grass and buildings,” Sevier-Fries said.