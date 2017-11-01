1930s Stanley Cup championship ring recovered during arrest in Nanaimo

Mounties found a 1930s Stanley Cup championship ring while arresting three men who allegedly broke into more than a dozen vehicles in Nanaimo.

The suspects, ranging in age from 23 to 29, were nabbed Friday, Oct. 27, for breaking into vehicles parked on Summerhill Place near Dufferin Crescent in Nanaimo’s hospital area.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, police responded to reports of the break-ins at about 3:45 a.m. and were quick to find and arrest the suspects without incident. At the time of the arrests, one of the suspects was found holding an armload of items while another suspect had a number of allegedly stolen items scattered at his feet. The third suspect was found crouched down and hiding between the parked vehicles.

Police also found a Jeep with its top cut open nearby.

The officers seized all the items found at the scene and Nanaimo RCMP is now trying to determine where the items came from and to whom they belong.

One of the items recovered is the championship ring from an original-six National Hockey League team.

“We have withheld the team name engraved on the ring as the lawful owner should be able to tell investigators what team it is,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “We have also seized a number of other items, including but not limited to, cell phones, keys, perfume, eye glasses, knives and flashlights. If you believe your vehicle was broken into on or about Friday, Oct. 27, in the area of Summerhill Place, and you are missing items, there is a good chance we may have them. We would ask that you take some time to itemize any belongings missing from your vehicle before calling us.”

To claim missing items, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2017-32361.

All three suspects were released on promises to appear in Nanaimo provincial court for various property-related offences on Dec. 12.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

