Woman hit by car in Nanaimo

A pedestrian was struck by a car and taken to hospital Thursday night in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP said a woman was struck by a car and transported to hospital Thursday. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. along Monterey Drive. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A pedestrian was struck by a car and taken to hospital tonight in Nanaimo.

The accident occurred on Monterey Drive near Cheyenne Place at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Nanaimo RCMP on scene said a woman was hit and taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

A section of the street remains closed as the RCMP continues its investigation.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

To submit news tips and photos to the Nanaimo News Bulletin, click here, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com, send a tweet to @NanaimoBulletin or message us on Facebook here.