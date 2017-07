Experience the thrill of the catch through this video of Chris Joynson catching a 25 lb. spring salmon off the Discovery Pier in Campbell River on July 27.

The pier is a popular gathering spot for Campbell River residents who stroll the deck overlooking Discovery Passage eating delicious ice cream or throw out a hook and try to catch the famous salmon that return to storied Campbell River itself.

The pier is no slouch when it comes to landing salmon. On July 24, a 38-pound Chinook was hauled in.