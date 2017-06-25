Quick carve competition highlights Campbell River carving event

Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror Artists put their skills to the test during the Quick Carve competition on Saturday afternoon as part of the Transformations on the Shore carving event at Frank James Park.

The chips were flying Saturday afternoon as carvers tried their hand at the Quick Carve competition.

The event, which attracted a modest crowd to Frank James Park, was all part of the Shoreline Arts Society’s Transformations on the Shore carving contest which began early last week and wrapped up on Sunday.

