Now available – online registration for Campbell River recreation programs

Just in time for fall, online registration is available for Campbell River recreation programs offered through the Community Centre and Sportsplex.

On Aug. 29, people were able to search, register and pay for programs from a computer, tablet or smart phone.

People who registered for a program this summer, have a current membership or pass, or a Tot to Teen pass will receive an email with instructions on how to set up an online login.

“People who registered for summer programs will already have an account and email address they can use for the new online system,” says Lynn Wark, the City’s recreation and culture manager. “Using the same email address that you provided to the Recreation and Department previously will ensure that you have access to your existing account.”

As of Aug. 29, view programs, register online, create an account and find answers to frequently asked questions about online registration – and the Fall Recreation Guide – on the City’s website (www.campbellriver.ca) under Parks, Recreation and Culture. For help with the process of setting up new accounts and registering for programs, please call the Sportsplex, 250-923-7911, or Community Centre, 250-268-1161. Telephone and in-person registration is still available at both the Sportsplex or the Community Centre.