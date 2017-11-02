NIC opens free Prep Cook program in Campbell River

Certificate was previously only available at the school’s Port Alberni campus

NIC Chef Xavier Bauby and Professional Cook student Gillian Rich-Barber flambé shrimp for the Sysco Food Fest at NIC’s Campbell River campus Oct. 25. Photo Courtesy NIC

North Island College’s Prep Cook Certificate program used to only be offered in Port Alberni, but registration is now open for students to take the course at the school’s Campbell River campus beginning in December.

It will be taught by NIC’s newest culinary instructor, Chef Avi Sternberg, who has trained in some of Japan’s most demanding kitchens.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to share my experience and passion for food and the culinary profession with students, and guide each individual to develop their passion, skills and knowledge into future careers,” Sternberg says.

The four-month program gives students the basic safety, knowledge and credentials to start a career in a busy commercial kitchens, restaurants and resorts.

Students will learn to prepare a wide array of delectable staples, such as soups, stocks, sauces, vegetable dishes, salads, sandwiches, cookies and quick breads and also graduate with industry certifications in Occupational First Aid, Foodsafe and WHMIS.

On graduation, students will qualify to work as entry-level cooks and kitchen staff across the North Island or, keep learning, and enrol in NIC’s Professional Cook (Culinary Arts) program and move towards their Interprovincial (Red Seal) certification.

To qualify, students must pass a Prep Cook Assessment and be eligible to work in Canada, have graduated high school and not be working full time.

For more information or to apply, visit www.nic.bc.ca/program/prep_cook_certificate, call 1-800-715-0914 or email questions@nic.bc.ca.