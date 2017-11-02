NIC Chef Xavier Bauby and Professional Cook student Gillian Rich-Barber flambé shrimp for the Sysco Food Fest at NIC’s Campbell River campus Oct. 25. Photo Courtesy NIC

NIC opens free Prep Cook program in Campbell River

Certificate was previously only available at the school’s Port Alberni campus

North Island College’s Prep Cook Certificate program used to only be offered in Port Alberni, but registration is now open for students to take the course at the school’s Campbell River campus beginning in December.

It will be taught by NIC’s newest culinary instructor, Chef Avi Sternberg, who has trained in some of Japan’s most demanding kitchens.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to share my experience and passion for food and the culinary profession with students, and guide each individual to develop their passion, skills and knowledge into future careers,” Sternberg says.

The four-month program gives students the basic safety, knowledge and credentials to start a career in a busy commercial kitchens, restaurants and resorts.

Students will learn to prepare a wide array of delectable staples, such as soups, stocks, sauces, vegetable dishes, salads, sandwiches, cookies and quick breads and also graduate with industry certifications in Occupational First Aid, Foodsafe and WHMIS.

On graduation, students will qualify to work as entry-level cooks and kitchen staff across the North Island or, keep learning, and enrol in NIC’s Professional Cook (Culinary Arts) program and move towards their Interprovincial (Red Seal) certification.

To qualify, students must pass a Prep Cook Assessment and be eligible to work in Canada, have graduated high school and not be working full time.

For more information or to apply, visit www.nic.bc.ca/program/prep_cook_certificate, call 1-800-715-0914 or email questions@nic.bc.ca.

Previous story
No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Just Posted

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank… Continue reading

Campbell River Rotary auctions off pumpkins for polio

The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

First Nation argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Most Read