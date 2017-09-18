Last baby born in old Campbell River hospital meets first baby born in new hospital

The family of the last baby born at the old Campbell River Hospital met, last week, the family of the first baby born at the new Campbell River and District Hospital.

The last baby born in the old Campbell River Hospital is a baby boy. Abel Ross was born on Sept. 8 at 11:40 p.m., weighing 6 lbs 13 ozs to parents Tanis and Brad Ross. Tanis started her career as a registered nurse at the old Campbell River Hospital, so having the last baby born there is very special for her. Tanis will be returning to work at the new Campbell River and District Hospital when her maternity leave is over.

The first baby born in the new Campbell River and District Hospital was born to parents Karissa Mills and Maurice Figueroa and big brother Xavier who, by all reports, is loving his new baby sister. Elena was born Sept. 10 at 10:57 a.m. just a few hours after they started moving patients to the new hospital. Elena weighed 8 lbs 5 ozs.

Dads Mauricio and Brad use to go to school together and haven’t seen each other since.

The Campbell River Hospital Auxiliary presented gifts to the families in recognition of this unique moment in Campbell River history.