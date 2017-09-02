Land Trust Alliances recognizes tireless advocate for natural spaces in Campbell River

Greenways Land Trust’s Director and founding member, Chuck DeSorcy, received one of the first “Canada 150 Land Trust Honour Roll” awards from the Land Trust Alliance of British Columbia (LTABC).

The award recognizes 150 British Columbians who have contributed to the conservation and protection of private lands across the province.

DeSorcy, Greenways Director and founding member, has been a tireless advocate for the natural spaces in Campbell River. His enthusiasm for the environment and nature education is infectious. His hands-on mentality is outstanding. Since he has retired, DeSorcy has volunteered on an almost full-time basis, donating hundreds of hours annually with Greenways to mentor school groups working on local restoration projects. DeSorcy spearheaded restoration work at Millennium Park (Willow Creek Estuary), supervising many school sessions of invasive plant removal, native plantings, and watering to sustain the plantings.

His work has greatly enhanced that salmon habitat. Concurrently, DeSorcy has championed restoration of Kingfisher Creek, which had lost its quality spawning habitat. Through DeSorcy’s multiyear commitment, fish habitat has been greatly improved, allowing for the largest chum spawning seen in decades. For more than 20 years, DeSorcy has been an active Greenways Board member, providing expertise and guidance with many aspects of environmental management in Campbell River, thereby mentoring new volunteers to develop the community’s environmental literacy.

Greenways is more than grateful to have DeSorcy “on Board.” To make him and his expertise accessible for the public, the community is welcome to join the upcoming interpretive walk “Salmon Enhancement 101” on Sunday, Sept. 10, that DeSorcy will guide on the Haig-Brown property and along the Kingfisher Creek – a successfully revitalized restoration area that he knows inside out.

In announcing the first 20 recipients, Paul McNair, Executive Director of the Land Trust Alliance of BC, says, “This first group to be named to the Canada 150 Honour Roll represents an extraordinary group of British Columbians who collectively have contributed hundreds of years of service and dedication to protecting the province’s environment.”

Meet DeSorcy in person at Interpretive Walk No. 6 – Salmon Enhancement 101 on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Meet at Haig-Brown property parking lot – apporximately 100 metres past the property driveway. Look for Greenways sign.

Admission is free for Greenways members, $10 for non-members. Or get a 2017 membership for $20 (individual), $30 (family) or a three-year-membership for $50.