Hakai Institute co-founder Christina Munck receives honorary doctor of science

Hakai Institute co-founder and vice president Christina Munck received an honorary doctor of science on June 15 from the University of Victoria during their spring 2017 convocation ceremonies.

“This remarkable woman, through her commitment, hard work, brilliance, and resourcefulness, has made an immense contribution to the world at large as well as to British Columbia,” said her long-time friend and UVic professor emeritus Nancy Turner. “Here at UVic, [Christina and her husband Eric Peterson] have inspired and supported graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and faculty researchers in geography, anthropology, environmental studies, environmental law, and biology.”

Brian Starzomski, a Hakai affiliate and Ian McTaggart-Cowan Professor at UVic, said, “Christina is a prime architect of the Hakai vision, but she also leads the personal and public aspect of it in a way that is warm, welcoming, supportive, and creative, but yet strives for the excellence that we all know she wants. She is the heart behind what happens at Hakai.”