Fundraiser to help three Campbell River Elders burned out of their home

The We Wai Kai Nation is pulling together to help three Elders who had their home destroyed by a fire last week and which ruined almost all of their possessions.

And the general public is invited to help out by attending a fundraising barbecue on Canada Day from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Quinsam Community Centre, 2005 Eagle Drive (behind the Shell station on the Inland Island Highway at the Willis Road intersection).

Nelly, Stan and Shirley Nelson are Elders living on the Quinsam Reserve. They are very humble people living on a pension, said We Wai Kai Chief Brian Assu. Two of them are disabled and rely on their wheelchairs for mobility and one is subject to serious health complications related to dialysis.

All three resided in an older, small two-bedroom mobile home which they did not have residential insurance on. An electrical fire occurred in their laundry room while they slept and thankfully, a small child noticed the fire and ran to a neighbour for assistance. The rescue efforts of neighbours resulted in no serious injuries or loss of life.

The We Wai Kai Nation is currently assisting the Nelsons with temporary housing and has donated funds toward the purchase of the items required to host the fundraising barbecue. Meals will be sold at a cost of $5, which will include a burger and beverage or a hotdog and beverage.

There will also be a 50/50 draw for a cost of $2 per ticker, or three tickets for $5 as well as a halibut draw for which tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 per ticket. The prize is 30 pounds of freshly caught halibut which is currently being vacuum sealed at High Tide Seafood and will be ready for the winner to pick up next week.

Individuals who purchase 50/50 tickets and Halibut Draw tickets do not need to remain in attendance in order to claim a prize as long as they write their name and telephone number on their tickets.

There will also be a donation piggy bank. All proceeds of the event will go directly to Nelly, Stan and Shirley.

Meanwhile, donations of gift cards are being sought for stores where the Nelsons may acquire food, toiletries, clothing, linens, furniture and other necessities as they continue their journey towards rebuilding their lives. Gift cards can be dropped off at the barbecue ticket sales counter or to the Quinsam Band Office at 690 Headstart Crescent.